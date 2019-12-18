Big Dog Jingle 2019: Micah’s Promise Interviews

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- The Big Dog Jingle is this Saturday, December 21 at 9:00 ET on Broadway and 11th St, Columbus, GA 31901. This event is a 5K by Big Dog Running Company benefiting Micah’s Promise, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking (DMST).

WRBL’s Nathan Jacobson interviewed Bobbi Starr, Executive Director of Micah’s Promise, and Dr. Brett Murphy-Dawson, Board Member of Micah’s Promise who described how Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking is a crucial issue and the importance of fighting it.

Micah’s Promise is dedicated to ending the issue of Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking through education, advocation, and prevention.

You can visit Micah’s Promise’s website at www.micahspromise.org for more information on how you can help them fight their cause and stay updated with their upcoming events. Their social media handles are:

Instagram: micahspromise_official

Facebook: @MicahsPromise

Twitter: @Micahs_Promise

Below is registration information for the upcoming Big Dog Jingle 5K benefiting Micah’s Promise.