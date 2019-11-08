



COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- The 29th annual Christmas Made In The South is a Christmas themed arts and crafts festival returning this weekend. There will be art, gourmet food, diverse entertainment, and more.

The event is located at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901. The schedule for the event this weekend is below:

Friday, November 8 from 10 am – 8 pm Eastern

Saturday, November 9 from 10 am – 6 pm Eastern

Sunday, November 10 from 11 am – 5 pm Eastern

For more information concerning Christmas Made In The South, visit https://madeinthesouthshows.com/columbus-detail.