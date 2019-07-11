Ronald McDonald House Cancer Awareness Night 2019

Check out our interviews with Tiffany Bamberger, Assistant Director of the Ronald McDonald House. They provide a “home away from home” for families of seriously ill children receiving treatment at nearby hospitals. She informed us on the importance of the Ronald McDonald House, how you can become involved in supporting the charity, and an upcoming event they have partnering with the Columbus Lions.

The Columbus Lions have a game this Saturday, July 13 at the Columbus Civic Center honoring cancer awareness. Doors open at 6:00 pm EST and the game starts at 7:00 pm EST. Tell the box office you are with the Ronald McDonald House so a portion of your ticket purchase benefits the Ronald McDonald House. The Ronald McDonald House will have a booth on the west concourse for merchandise, and you can get a free McDonald’s slushie after you make a donation or purchase merchandise.

For more information on how you can help support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Central Georgia, you can visit their web site at www.rmhcwga.org.

We thank our OYS Squad sponsors, Pezold Family McDonald’s and Kenneth S. Nugent: Attorneys at Law.