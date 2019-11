PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL)- For the White Water Classic, Tuskeegee University and Lane College will face off for college football today at 5:00 pm Eastern Time at Garrett Harrison Stadium.

If you haven’t already purchased your game tickets, tickets are $20 today. Some pre-game festivities included live gospel music, a college fair, a networking mixer, a classic youth 3k run/walk, and a tailgate barbecue competition .