COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Tonight on Tuesday, November 19 from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm Eastern is WinterFest 2019 located at Columbus State University’s main campus. Tonight will mark the fifth year of this campus tradition.

This event is themed around the winter holidays. This event is family friendly and admission is free. OYS Squad Host Diamond Green interviewed Columbus State President Markwood and Columbus State Police Sergeant Stewart about the importance of this community event.

The event will feature performances from local schools and community groups, hot chocolate and sweet treats, a campus lighting ceremony and photos with Santa and Elsa from the Disney movie “Frozen.”

Thanks go to our OYS Squad sponsors, McDonald’s and Attorney Ken Nugent. Visit winterfest.columbusstate.edu for additional information on the event.