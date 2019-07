The OYS Squad came out to the Water Safety Program at the John P. Thayer YMCA here in Columbus, GA. This event was free to participants whether children or adults. Life jackets were also provided to those in need and registered in advance.

The YMCA partners with several organizations to provide scholarships to those in need such as for swimming lessons for example. We thank the YMCA for their generosity.

You can contact your local YMCA for more information. www.columbusymca.com/

www.ymca.net/