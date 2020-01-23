Our children’s education is a top priority and concern for all of us in our community. WRBL regularly reports on the financial struggles facing school districts in our viewing area.

That’s why, we are launching ONE CLASS AT A TIME. ONE CLASS AT A TIME will award $300 per week to local classrooms and teachers, making a meaningful difference in our community.

Weekly classrooms will also receive breakfast brought to them from McDonald’s! Thanks go to our sponsor, Pezold Family’s McDonald’s.

WRBL will ask each school to nominate a deserving classroom or teacher for the weekly “One Class at a Time” grant of $300 and breakfast for the entire class from McDonald’s.

An advisory board of educational professionals and WRBL staff members will evaluate all grant applications and select each award winner.

Pezold and WRBL will award a different local classroom $300 each week and bring the entire class breakfast from McDonald’s during the school year.

This $300 may be used for classroom supplies at the discretion of the teacher and school administrators.

Each weekly winning teacher/classroom will receive their grant on-site from a WRBL on-air personality.

More information TBA.