A Dimon Magnet Academy teacher scores an “A-Plus” as this week’s One Class at a Time winner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Dimon Magnet Academy teacher in Columbus is this week’s “One Class at a Time” winner, Renata Golden. She is known for her commitment to the students in her class and her love for her career.

Those who know her say she goes above and beyond to promote a loving classroom environment.

Golden says she is humbled by the compliments on her teaching style and thrilled to win the grant.

“I feel amazing. I had no idea and I’m really excited,” said Golden.

News 3 is proud to partner with the Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In to recognize local teachers for their hard work by awarding them with a $600 “One Class at a Time” grant.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher for the “One Class at a Time” grant, head to WRBL-dot-com. Just click under the “Community tab.”