A natural leader: Dimon Elementary School teacher wins ‘One Class At A Time’ grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dedicated to helping her students succeed, our ‘One Class At A Time’ winner assures that her student’s educational needs are met.

Summer Watson, a second grade teacher at Dimon Elementary School, is known for being a natural leader. Watson guides the way in STEM education as she incorporates related challenges in her classroom. She works hard to assure that her students have access to educational content. She is dedicated to meeting students where they are as she places each student at the center of the learning process. She designs activities based on their educational needs and supports their personal growth.

When asked about the best part of her job, Ms. Watson said it’s supporting and watching her students excel.

“Oh, I love supporting my students and being here,” said Watson. “and watching them learn and grow.”

Ms. Watson plans to use the $600 dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-in towards classroom supplies. If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher, click here