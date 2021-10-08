Aaron Cohn Middle School teacher wins ‘One Class At A Time’ grant

Midland,GA. (WRBL) – Her passion for education and the love for her students makes our ‘One Class At A Time’ winner so special

Rebecca Perez is a 6th grade teacher at Aaron Cohn middle school in Midland, Georgia and is known for her sweet disposition and enthusiasm towards education. Perez often goes above and beyond to ensure that her students are having a positive educational experience and have the tools for success.

Like many teachers, this year has been a little different and at times difficult but Perez is dedicated to making sure all of her students needs are met.

“Just making sure that we’re able to meet all of our students needs um and you know taking into account that some may not be here some days because of everything going on and being able to still address those needs and being able to support them,” said Perez.

Perez plans to use the $600 dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald's and Zelmo's Zip-in towards classroom supplies.