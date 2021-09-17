Carver High School Teacher wins first ‘One Class at a Time’ grant for the 2021-2022 school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Through the halls of Carver High School is where we can find our first “One Class at a Time” winner for the 2021-2022 school year.

Roxanne Jarrett is an English and Social Studies academic coach for 9th-12th grade students at Carver High School. A former English teacher, Ms. Jarrett recently received the promotion to academic coach and while she misses the classroom she is exited to start her new chapter within the school.

In her new role you’ll be able to find her stopping by classrooms and checking in on students. She may not be in the classroom full time but the overall goal remains the same, to mentor and to encourage students to do their very best each and everyday.

This year may be a little hectic but Ms. Jarrett is honored to receive the One Class at a Time grant, especially with all of the recent changes.

“To think that I’m able to do that, that just, to receive that type of recognition, that just means the world to me.”

This grant will go towards something a little special and fun, Ms, Jarrett plans to use the money towards a field trip for her students. This will expose them to so many fun and educational opportunities.

“A lot of our students like to go on field trips but sometimes you know, we’re just not able to. So I think this will be really good for a field trip.”

Ms. Jarrett wins a $600 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-in. If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher, click here.