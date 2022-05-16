Phenix City, AL. (WRBL)-Selfless, kind and caring are just three ways to describe our One Class At A Time winner.

Joanna Turner, a multi-needs teacher at Central High School was not expecting such a surprise when we showed up to present her with the $900 grant. She became emotional but honored that her students were noticed and recognized.

Inside her classroom you can find bright and eager students ready to learn something new. Colleagues who know Turner best describe her as someone who is willing to put all of her students needs first, she is someone who advocates for her students when they cannot advocate for themselves. Turner is also described as compassionate and kind with a gentle and loving spirit.

Like most teachers, Turners passion for education shows through each lesson she plans and through each interaction she has with her students. Teaching is more than just a job to her, it’s what she was called to do.

“This is what God has called me to do,” said Turner. “This is what I’ve ever wanted to do and this is the best job in the world.”

Mrs. Turner plans to use the $900 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s, Zelmo’s Zip-In, and Wild Animal Safari towards classroom supplies.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher click here.