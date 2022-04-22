Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-One playground with 40 active and excited 4th graders is where we find our One Class At A Time winner.

Meet Kevin Sharpe, a 4th-grade teacher at Clubview Elementary School. Sharpe is a popular teacher according to his students; they love his calm demeanor and gentle spirit.

Parents describe him as a positive role model and are proud to have him as a teacher but they are also proud to have someone who teaches kindness and patience to their child at school.

When it comes to teaching, Sharpe creates lessons and activities that allow his students to have fun while challenging them. This school year has been a little different, but Sharpe’s positive attitude keeps them going.

“You know it’s a little different; you know I have to try to do what we have to do,” said Sharpe

Mr. Sharpe won a $900 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s, Zelmo’s Zip-In, and Wild Animal Safari, and this will go towards classroom supplies.

