Clubview Elementary teacher honored as ‘One Class at a Time” Winner

ONE CLASS AT A TIME

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-A local 5th grade teacher who’s known for her generous spirit wins this week’s “One Class at a Time” award.

More than 10 people nominated Amberly Fahnestock of Clubview Elementary School for the honor.

Parents say Ms. Fahnestock teaches students both academics and good manners. She credits her students for her successes in the classroom.

“You know we put in a lot of effort as teachers especially this year and we do it without recognition. I really do appreciate it,” said Fahnestock.

She wins the $600 dollar grant to help her purchase classroom supplies, technology and equipment.

News 3 is proud to partner with our community sponsors Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip In each week to present the “One Class at a Time” grant to area teachers. 

Please click here if you’d like to nominate a teacher for the “One Class at a Time” grant.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 60°
Clear
Clear 10% 84° 60°

Friday

70° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 70° 48°

Saturday

71° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 71° 52°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 76° 59°

Monday

81° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 81° 62°

Tuesday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 66°

Wednesday

83° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

11 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

2 AM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

3 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

5 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
63°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

65°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories