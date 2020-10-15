Clubview Elementary teacher honored as ‘One Class at a Time” Winner

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-A local 5th grade teacher who’s known for her generous spirit wins this week’s “One Class at a Time” award.

More than 10 people nominated Amberly Fahnestock of Clubview Elementary School for the honor.

Parents say Ms. Fahnestock teaches students both academics and good manners. She credits her students for her successes in the classroom.

“You know we put in a lot of effort as teachers especially this year and we do it without recognition. I really do appreciate it,” said Fahnestock.

She wins the $600 dollar grant to help her purchase classroom supplies, technology and equipment.

News 3 is proud to partner with our community sponsors Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip In each week to present the “One Class at a Time” grant to area teachers.

Please click here if you’d like to nominate a teacher for the “One Class at a Time” grant.