COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- When you step into the classroom of our One Class At A Time winner you’ll notice a few things, a lot of learning and students having fun.

Lara-Allan Lasseter, is a second grade teacher at Clubview Elementary School. Lasseter is known for having a heart of gold and a positive attitude. Parents describe her as a teacher who goes above and beyond for her students, including everyone and making sure no student gets left behind. Her students describe her as the best teacher ever as she combines learning and fun.

No stranger to winning awards, Mrs. Lasseter is a former Teacher Of The Year at Clubview elementary. This is just a testament to how great of a teacher she is but also how passionate she is about her students and her school.

Mrs. Lasseter received a $900 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s, Zelmo’s Zip-In, and Wild Animal Safari which will go towards flexible seating

If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher click here