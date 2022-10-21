Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- A teacher known for her cool personality and calm demeanor is our newest One Class At A Time winner.

Rachel Jamison is what you can describe as a “cool teacher” building lessons that cater to her students needs. Colleagues describe her as a “hardworking individual that genuinely loves her job and cares for her students”. Jamison is excited for the school year and is happy to receive the $600 grant for her students.

“I’m just happy to have something to give back to the kids,” said Jamison. “It’s been rough the past few years so it’s nice to have more that we can do together.”

Mrs. Jamison plans to use the $600 grant from McDonald’s and Teen Challenge towards classroom supplies.

