Columbus teacher with “heart of gold” wins One Class At A Time award

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-You don’t have to looking for the end of a rainbow to find a heart of gold this St. Patrick’s Day.

People who nominated this week’s “One Class at a Time” winner say just look inside the classroom of Brianna Shoulders.

Ms. Shoulders teaches at Hannan Magnet Academy where she specializes in teaching children with autism. Parents and colleagues say her heart is filled with compassion for her students.

She not only educates them, but advocates on their behalf. They say that makes her a truly special educator.

“I love you guys and thank you for thinking of me and nominating me. I appreciate you guys for seeing me for who I am and my passion,” said Shoulders.

News 3 is proud to partner with the Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In to recognize local teachers for their hard work by awarding them with the $600 “One Class at a Time” grant.

