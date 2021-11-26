Dimon Elementary School teacher wins “One Class At Time” grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Renate Golden is a 4th grade teacher at Dimon Elementary School and is known for being selfless, caring, and kind by both parents and colleagues. Her passion and love for education shines through with each lesson that she plans for her students.

Mrs. Golden initially thought her students were misbehaving when she went to check on them during art class, but to her surprise, she was being presented with the One Class At A Time grant.

Golden plans to use the $600 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In towards more STEM activities and projects.

