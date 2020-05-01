Dorothy Height Elementary Teacher honored as “One Class at a Time” winner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After being nominated for being “the epitome of a Legacy Teacher,” Dorothy Height Elementary Teacher Treska Hardy has been awarded a pair of classroom grants as part of News 3’s “One Class at a Time” campaign.

Ms. Hardy teaches 3rd grade at the Columbus elementary school, where she’s worked since it opened its doors in 2014.

Hardy and her class win a pair of classroom grants totaling $600 from the campaign’s sponsors, Zelmo’s Zip In and Pezold Family McDonald’s.

“I am so humbled at the fact that someone would even nominate me for this opportunity,” Hardy said in a video she recorded for News 3. “I want thank all of those, each and every one of you in the forefront and behind the scenes that make ‘One Class at a Time’ possible. Thank you for listening to your heart and investing in the teachers in this community and the surrounding communities as well,” she said.

Hardy says teaching is an opportunity for her to make a difference in the foundational years of her students’ lives. “I have enjoyed working with children and watching that ray of confidence shine through when they realize just how much they know,” she said.

Like millions of educators across the country and here in West Central Georgia, Hardy has had to adapt to teaching her students remotely due to the closing of schools in the wake of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am working through the process of distant learning with a growth mindset,” Hardy said. “Just as we expect the students to learn and grow, I have to continue to grow professionally. I have been taking different professional development classes to help me continue to reach my students through a digital platform. However, this pandemic pans out, I hope that what I have learned and shared with my students will prepare them for the 21st Century,” she added.

