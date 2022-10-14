Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-Inside the media center at Double Churches Elementary school is where we find our One Class At A Time winner.

Lisa Ells is known for her heart of gold and sweet spirit, she treats each child with respect and as if there are her own.

A veteran teacher, Ells started her teaching career 14 years ago but has been with the Muscogee County School District for 23 years. She credits her students for the reason why she has stayed in education for so long.

“All these little faces keep me coming back.” Ells said as she looks and points at her students. “Working with them and making sure they become successful adults”

Despite a few setbacks early this school year, Ells has kept a positive attitude and continues to be a positive influence for her students.

Mrs. Ells plans to use the 600 dollar grant from McDonald’s and Teen Challenge towards classroom supplies.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher click here.