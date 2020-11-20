Double Churches Middle School teacher wins “One Class at a Time” grant

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- This week’s “One Class at a Time” winner has a passion for helping students who need her the most.

Lateshia Simon instructs students with special needs at Double Churches Middle School.

Those who know her say Simon is one of the most caring and loving teachers they know.

Simon says she’s honored by the recognition.

“This is my third year teaching. So, it’s amazing and it’s motivation. I love to get up to come to work and help my babies in the classroom. So, I appreciate it,” says Simon.

News 3 is proud to partner with the Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In to recognize local teachers for their hard work by awarding them with a $600 “One Class at a Time” grant.

