 

 

Double Churches Middle School teacher wins “One Class at a Time” grant

ONE CLASS AT A TIME

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- This week’s “One Class at a Time” winner has a passion for helping students who need her the most.

Lateshia Simon instructs students with special needs at Double Churches Middle School.

Those who know her say Simon is one of the most caring and loving teachers they know.

Simon says she’s honored by the recognition.

“This is my third year teaching. So, it’s amazing and it’s motivation. I love to get up to come to work and help my babies in the classroom. So, I appreciate it,” says Simon.

News 3 is proud to partner with the Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In to recognize local teachers for their hard work by awarding them with a $600 “One Class at a Time” grant.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher for the One Class at a Time grant, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 74° 50°

Saturday

75° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 75° 54°

Sunday

74° / 53°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 74° 53°

Monday

69° / 42°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 69° 42°

Tuesday

69° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 69° 52°

Wednesday

74° / 57°
Showers
Showers 60% 74° 57°

Thursday

74° / 55°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 74° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

67°

6 PM
Clear
0%
67°

64°

7 PM
Clear
0%
64°

61°

8 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

9 PM
Clear
10%
60°

58°

10 PM
Clear
10%
58°

56°

11 PM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

12 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

1 AM
Clear
10%
54°

54°

2 AM
Clear
10%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
10%
53°

53°

4 AM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

7 AM
Clear
10%
51°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
53°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
57°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories