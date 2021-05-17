Eagle Ridge Academy teacher wins “One Class At A Time” grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s not easy teaching little ones, but this week’s One Class At A Time winner does it so well

Jan Rhodes teaches Pre-K at Eagle Ridge Academy and goes above and beyond when it comes to her students. It’s not an easy task teaching 21 little ones, but she does it with so much energy and enthusiasm in order to make learning fun.

Rhodes is very excited to receive the grant and plans to use it for new classroom supplies.

“I’ve never won anything! I usually say I’m not the one that wins so I’m very excited to win something thank you,” Rhodes said. “We will buy new supplies for the classroom and by this time of the year mats are tearing up and we need new sheets and crayons and things like that so we will buy those things for the classroom.”

Rhodes wins a 600 dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-in.

If you know a deserving teaching, head to our website wrbl.com.