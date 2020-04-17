Ethel W. Kight Elementary Special Ed Teacher recognized as One Class at a Time winner

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) – Troup County Schools Special Education Teacher Sam Sykes has been selected as this week’s One Class at a Time winner for his work at Ethel W. Kight Elementary School in LaGrange.

Sykes was nominated for being such a caring and amazing teacher and person.

Sykes and his classroom win a $600 grant from Pezold Family Mcdonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip In, the One Class at a Time sponsors.

A 2016 graduate of the University of West Georgia, Sykes worked as a long-term substitute teacher at three different schools in the Troup County School District.

After being encouraged by a Special Education teacher to take the Special Education Adaptive Curriculum GACE test, Sykes was hired at Ethel W. Kight, the first school where he had previously served as long-term substitute. “It felt like a full-circle moment for me. I love what I do and enjoy building positive relationships with my students,” Sykes said.

(Courtesy: Ethel W. Kight Elementary)

“I got into teaching because I had an excellent teacher in 8th grade who believe and had faith in me. I always remember him saying these words, ‘I believe in you when do not believe in yourself, I have faith in you and when you start believing and faith in yourself, I will still believe and have faith in you.’ I always strive to emulate this same level of care and consideration with my students now,” Sykes said.

Sykes has had to make adjustments in order to accommodate the switch to distant learning his students are now participating in due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closing of schools all across the country.

“I am making the best out of the current situation of distance teaching. I do miss seeing my students in person. The positive relationships that I create in the beginning with student families have made this experience neat because the parents know that I have their child’s best interest in heart and will go above and beyond for them,” Sykes said.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher for the One Class at a Time grant, head to WRBL.com. You’ll find a special section, including an online nomination form under the Community tab