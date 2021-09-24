Gentian Elementary school teacher wins ‘One Class At A Time’ grant

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – Combining education with a little bit of fun and physical activity is what makes our One Class At A Time winner so special.

Coach Hurston Pittman, physical education teacher at Gentian Elementary school, is dedicated to creating a positive environment for his students. He combines learning with physical activity and creates lessons that promote a healthy and positive lifestyle. Not only is he praised for his excellent teaching style but also for what he does outside of the classroom.

You can find Coach Pittman walking the halls of Gentian Elementary school and assisting students and staff in whatever way he can. He’s always thinking of how to make the school a better place.

“He truly has a servant’s heart,” said Danielle Ernst, school principal. “He never seeks out recognition.”

When asked about his job, Coach pitman says the best part is the day to day interaction with his students.

“Just interacting with the kids each day, I enjoy being around them and seeing them have fun and play and seeing the smiles on their faces, you know that’s worth everything.”

Coach Pittman plans to use the $600 dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In towards new P.E. Equipment.

