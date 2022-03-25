COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — “One tough cookie” is how one parent described our One Class At A Time winner. Through the recent challenges that her classroom has faced, she remains a light of hope and positivity.

Whitney Van-Gundy is a special education teacher at Gentian Elementary School, and parents describer her as someone who truly loves her job. Van-Gundy teaches in a self-contained classroom, meaning that many of her students have limited communication skills. Despite the challenges her students may face, she loves them and loves their unique personalities.



This year has been challenging for her students with in-person and virtual learning, yet Van-Gundy remains committed to her students and focused on doing what’s best for their educational experience.

“These kids mean the world to me.” Van-Gundy said about her students as she fought back tears. “Anything that they need to be successful, I fight for that.”

Ms. Van-Gundy receives a 900 dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s, Zelmo’s Zip-In, and Wild Animal Safari, which will go towards classroom supplies.

If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher, click here.