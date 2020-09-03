Glenwood School teacher honored as this year’s first “One Class at a Time” winner

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL)– School’s back in session and WRBL is proud to join our community partners once again honoring local teachers with the “One Class at a Time” grant.

This week’s winner is Terry Shepard. She serves as a media specialist and STEM teacher at Glenwood School. Those who know her say Ms. Shepard uses her passion for teaching to ignite a love of learning in her students.

“I do want to go above and beyond. I know all schools have limited resources and that’s just how it is, but if there’s something that I can provide to make lessons memorable or effective, then I will definitely do so. And this check will certainly help us,” said Shepard.

Ms. Shepard wins a six-hundred dollar grant from the campaign’s sponsors, Zelmo’s Zip In and Pezold Family McDonald’s.

