COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you’ve taught little ones before then you know just how hard it can be, yet our One Class At A Time winner does it so well.

Through the halls of Grace Christian School is where we find 19 happy littles ones and their amazing teacher, Jennifer Farnsworth. Farnsworth’s colleagues describe her as one of the best and a blessing to not only her students, but also to Grace Christian School.

Her heart of gold makes students and parents trust her, and this creates a strong bond. During the day, you can find her class singing, dancing and reading while incorporating a lesson that will last a lifetime.

“We have fun, we sing, we play outside and we just have fun.” says Farnsworth. The goal of the day is to have as much fun as possible while learning at the same time.

Mrs. Farnsworth receives a 900-dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s, Zelmo’s Zip-In, and Wild Animal Safari. Both will go towards the classroom favorite: art!

If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher, click here.