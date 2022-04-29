Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-A teacher with a heart of gold who truly loves her students is our One Class At A Time winner.

Brittany Williams, a special education teacher at Hannan Elementary School, is known to have a heart of gold and a gentle spirit that can be seen inside and outside of the classroom. Many of her students have Autism and require unique individualized lesson plans that allow them to use touch and visuals to learn.

One activity that Williams is excited to purchase with her $900 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s, Zelmo’s Zip-In, and Wild Animal Safari is called visualize, verbalize. This is a reading curriculum that uses visuals and repeated processes for learning; this allows students to see what they are learning visually. She is also excited to use her grant towards touch math; this allows her students to have a hands-on math experience.

With 27 students, planning for the school year can be a little tedious, but Williams remains positive.

“It is definitely tedious, we do have so many special needs. It definitely takes a lot of time. So it has been rough but its been good.”

