Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-A compassionate teacher who loves education is our One Class At A Time winner.

Meet Lindsey Woods, a special education teacher at Hardaway High School. Colleagues describe Woods as compassionate and kind but also caring, building solid relationships with her students and their parents.

One of the rewarding aspects of the job, according to Woods, is watching her students grow, watching them learn tools and skills that will be needed for success outside of the classroom.

When asked about the best part of her job, Woods says that her students are what keep her going.

“Seeing them smile and seeing their growth is the highlight of my day.”

Mrs. Woods wins a 600 dollar grant from McDonalds and Teen Challenge, proceeds will go towards classroom supplies.

If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher please click here