He’s Such A Blessing: St. Anne Pacelli Teacher wins One Class At A Time grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It takes a special type of educator to teach science and robotics but our “One Class At A Time” Winner does it so well.

Scott Chandler is a science and robotics teacher at St. Anne Pacelli Catholic School and can be described as a blessing to his students and colleagues. He encourages and inspires his students each and everyday by doing cool science experiments or by simply making robotics fun.

Mr. Chandler says the best part about teaching is seeing his students get excited about learning. He plans to use the grant towards new classroom supplies.

“Anytime you can get money for stuff for the classroom is great especially when you go through so many consumables as you do in STEM classes and science classes…..Seeing kids get excited about something, that is the hands on discovery based stuff and when they figure something out for themselves is the exciting part of it.”

Mr. Chandler wins a $600 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-in. If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher, head to our website wrbl.com