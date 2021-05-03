“I do what I do because I love education” Fort Middle School teacher wins Once Class At A Time grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Her passion for education is what makes our “One Class At A Time” winner so special.

Jacquietta Jones, a 7th grade math teacher at Fort Middle School in Columbus, Ga. was shocked to receive the $600 grant. She knows that many of her students feel that math is hard, so she goes above what is required to find to a better way to teach it.

Now with the pandemic and different learning environments, it has been harder for her students.

“I’m just, just so shocked,” Jones said. “With them feeling like math is hard, struggling with math. I always try to find a way I can better teach it and with the pandemic it has made it even harder for them.”

Ms. Jones wins a $600 grant from Pezold’s Family McDonalds and Zelmo’s Zip in. The grant award goes to classroom expenses.

If you know a deserving teaching, visit our WRBL nomination page.