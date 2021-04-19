‘I love my students and I love teaching’: South Smiths Station teacher surprised to win “One Class At a Time” grant

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The love of teaching is what keeps this weeks “One Class at A Time” winner going

Elizabeth McAdory, a 6th grade teacher at South Smiths Station Elementary school, goes above and beyond to make sure her students get the very best education. Her love for teaching and her students has kept her in the classroom for 29 years.

While surprised, McAdory is very thankful to win this grant.

“Thank you so much,” said McAdory. “I love my students and I love teaching and I just want to do the very best for them. I just always want my students to get the very best education they can get.”

McAdory wins a $600 grant from Pezold’s Family McDonalds and Zelmo’s Zip in. The grant award goes to classroom expenses.

If you know a deserving teaching, visit our WRBL nomination page.