 

 

“I’m honored,” Spencer High teacher reacts to winning ‘One Class at a Time’ grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)-This week’s One Class at a Time winner is being called an educator with a heart full of humility.

Mr. Jeff Caudill is a math teacher at Spencer High School. He has been devoted to Muscogee County students for several years. In fact, parents say his humble demeanor and joyful spirit makes him shine. Mr. Caudill says his actions are motivated by his students.

“I’m honored. I did not expect to get nominated for this or any awards. I don’t do this for gratification, I just do it for the love of the kids,” said Caudill.

Caudill won a $600 grant from Zelmo’s Zip-In and Pezold’s Family McDonalds.

If you know of a deserving teacher, nominate them on our website.

