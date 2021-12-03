“I’m Speechless,” Jordan High School teacher wins ‘One Class At A Time’ grant

Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-A Jordan High School teacher has been awarded a classroom grant thanks to News 3’s One Class At A Time campaign.

Paula Corrick is a 9th grade science teacher at Jordan High school. She is well respected by her students and also colleagues who describe her as passionate, caring and kind. Corrick often goes above and beyond making sure science is fun by also making sure her students are comfortable while doing so.

“I don’t even know what to say, I absolutely don’t know what to say.” She said as we presented her with the grant.

Corrick and her class received a 600 dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In. She plans on using the grant toward flexible seating, this allows students to be able to learn comfortable anywhere in the classroom.

