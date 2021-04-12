“I’m Speechless,” West Smiths Station teacher reacts to winning ‘One Class at a Time’ grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- This week’s One Class At a Time winner can be described as humble, kind and inspirational.

Jennifer Conner, a second grade teacher at West Smiths Station Elementary school, has a passion for education and is known to go above and beyond for her students.

After a rough few weeks, this grant will help her students tremendously. Conner did not expect to get this award.

“Speechless right now,” said Conner. “It’s been a rough week this week hasn’t it guys? We have felt overwhelmed with things that are happening. So this really makes it feel so much better. Thank you guys, thank you whoever nominated us and this is going to help the classroom tremendously.”

Conner wins a $600 grant from Pezold’s Family McDonalds and Zelmo’s Zip in. The grant award goes to classroom expenses.

If you know a deserving teaching, visit our WRBL nomination page.