Columbus,GA. (WRBL)-A teacher with a passion for STEM and a heart of gold is our “One Class At A Time” winner.

Through the halls of Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy we find Benita Laughlin, a special education teacher. Laughlin is known for her positive attitude and gentle sprit, her colleagues describe her as an asset to the school. She spends time bonding and creating trust with her students and their families, this makes teaching and understanding her students educational needs a little easier.

As a STEM school, Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy focuses on STEM fields and professions, specifically engineering. You may find lessons that combine engineering skills with real life problems. For Laughlin’s classroom, her students love to build and she loves watching them become “little engineers” so much that they’ve started a STEM center in her class. This center is where they can apply the skills that they have learned in hands on way.

“We’re just going to add to it” Laughlin says about the STEM center and the 900 dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s, Zelmo’s Zip-In, and Wild Animal Safari.

She hopes that this will inspire her students even more to be the best that they can be.

