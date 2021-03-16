“It takes a village to make a child to successful,” Muscogee County School District teacher reacts to winning grant

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-Shining a light on local educators is one of the many missions for the One Class at a Time initiative. This week’s grant winner takes us to Muscogee County.

Sherry Daigle teaches first grade at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary in Columbus.

Her nominators say she’s truly deserving of the grant. Daigle says it takes a village to make a student successful.

“It just really shows when you work together, that you can have a productive outcome. So, again, it just means the world. This will just make my year end on a great note. Thank you so much,” Daigle said.

She wins a $600 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip In.

News 3 is proud to partner with both community sponsors to present the “One Class at a Time” grants.

