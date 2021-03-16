 

 

“It takes a village to make a child to successful,” Muscogee County School District teacher reacts to winning grant

ONE CLASS AT A TIME
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-Shining a light on local educators is one of the many missions for the One Class at a Time initiative. This week’s grant winner takes us to Muscogee County.

Sherry Daigle teaches first grade at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary in Columbus.

Her nominators say she’s truly deserving of the grant. Daigle says it takes a village to make a student successful.

“It just really shows when you work together, that you can have a productive outcome. So, again, it just means the world. This will just make my year end on a great note. Thank you so much,” Daigle said.

She wins a $600 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip In. 

News 3 is proud to partner with both community sponsors to present the “One Class at a Time” grants.

Please click here if you’d like to nominate a teacher for the “One Class at a Time” grant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 61°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 69° 61°

Wednesday

75° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 75° 67°

Thursday

72° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 95% 72° 46°

Friday

61° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 61° 43°

Saturday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 62° 39°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 67° 42°

Monday

72° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 72° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
71°

70°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
63%
70°

69°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
69°

68°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
68°

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

65°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
65°

64°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
64°

63°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
63°

63°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
63°

63°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
63°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
62°

63°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
63°

63°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
63°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
62°

64°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
64°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
68°

70°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
70°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
73°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
73°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories