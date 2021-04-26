“It will be nice to spoil my children” Johnson Elementary School teacher wins One Class At A Time grant.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Wonderful, lively and bubbly are ways to describe this week’s “One Class at a Time” Winner.

Joanne Wilson, a kindergarten teacher at Johnson Elementary School, was shocked and overwhelmed. She is often known to go the extra mile to spoil her students and frequently uses her own money to buy classroom supplies.

Wilson hopes this grant will ease the hardship.

“The hardship on everybody, buying stuff for my own classroom. I use a lot of my own money so it will be nice to spoil my own children before we get out for the end of the year.”

Ms. Wilson wins a $600 grant from Pezold’s Family McDonalds and Zelmo’s Zip in. The grant award goes to classroom expenses.

