‘It’s been rough, but I mean, my kids are great’: Central High School teacher wins ‘One Class At A Time’ grant

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WRBL) — The love of her students shows through her work, and this is what makes our One Class At A Time winner so special.

Heather Kelly is a Special Education teacher at Central High School who is known for her hard work and dedication to her students. Kelly serves as the department head for special education and leads the way in finding new tools to help her students learn, such as flexible seating. Flexible seating is when students, instead of using desk, sit on something that they can move around with. This lets them be in their own comfortable area while learning.

Parents and students praise Kelly for the love and care that she shows each one of her students. While the pandemic has been particularly rough on her and her students, she says they are resilient and have made the process a little easier.

“It’s been rough, but I mean, my kids are great,” said Ms. Kelly. “They’re very resilient, they’re wonderful, they make it easy. Even though everything else makes it hard, the kids make it easy.”

Ms. Kelly is excited to win the grant of $600 from Pezold Family McDonald's and Zelmo's Zip-In. She plans on using the money towards flexible seating activities.