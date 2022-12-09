Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- A teacher who shows patience and compassion is our One Class At A Time winner.

Mickey Ledwick is a special education teacher at Jordan High School. With roughly 15 years of teaching experience, Ledwick understands the importance of showing compassion, empathy and patience with his students.

When asked about the best part of his job, Ledwick said it’s the progression of his students.

“If you don’t see it in just one week or one day, you think nothing’s going to change,” said Ledwick. “But when you see them 4 years or sometimes up to a little more, you really see a progression and that’s the reward for me.”

Mr. Ledwick won a $600 grant from McDonalds and Teen Challenge which will go towards classroom supplies.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher click here.