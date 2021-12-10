Kendrick High School teacher wins “One Class At A Time” grant

Columbus, GA. (WRBL)– A Kendrick High School teacher has been awarded a classroom grant thanks to News 3s One Class At A Time campaign.

Orithius Hardge is a teacher at Kendrick High School. He is known for going above and beyond in order for his students to succeed. His colleagues describe him as selfless in the way he teaches and also how he encourages his students.

Hardge explains that he loves his job to the point where it doesn’t feel like a job and after a year of ups and downs due to the pandemic, he is happy that his students are back learning on campus.

”Seeing the kids come back into the building and they’re learning and they’re getting excited about being back on campus is always fun. So it doesn’t seem like work,”Hardge said.

Hardge and his class received a 600 dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In, which will go towards classroom supplies.

