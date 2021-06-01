Ladonia Elementary School teacher wins “One Class At A Timer” grant

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Passionate and dedicated are just two ways to describe our “One Class At A Time” winner.

Elizabeth Boyte is a third grade teacher at Ladonia Elementary School in Phenix City, Alabama. Hard working and dedicated, her colleagues and parents of her students often describe her as a joyful teacher who loves each and every one of her students.

A year unlike any other, Ms. Boyte says that students have had to adjust to a new normal during the pandemic. She hopes that next year they’ll be able to be back to somewhat of a normal school year.

“Not like any other year that we’ve ever had, The students have had to adjust to wearing mask, social distancing… Hopefully next year we’ll be able to go back into groups and working together so maybe we can get some activities and stuff like that that we can use for more hands on things.”

Ms. Boyte wins a $600 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-in. If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher, click here.