Lakewood Elementary teacher wins One Class at a Time grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – February 26, 2021’s One Class at a Time winner takes us to east Alabama. That’s where we found Lakewood Elementary teacher, KeleighPritchett.

Parents credit Pritchett with teaching students both academics and good manners. Her colleagues say her passion shines through her work.

Pritchett is quick to credit her students for her successes.

“I love you I love these kids. I love what I do every day. And sometimes it is easy, sometimes it is hard. But I am glad to be here every single day and they really make it work it. This is humbling. This is all I ever wanted to do with my life, and I look forward to many more years as an educator,” said Pritchett

Pritchett wins a $600 grant from Zelmo’s Zip-In and Pezold’s Family McDonald’s. If you know of a deserving teacher, nominate them on our website.