Lakewood Primary 1st Grade teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $600 grant

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)-News 3 is proud to partner with our community sponsors Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip In to present our One Class at a Time award.

The $600 grant can be use for classroom, supplies, technology and equipment. It’s our way of continuing to shine a light on our educators.

This week’s winner is Lakewood Primary teacher Dee Dee Grieshiem. Nominators say the first grade teacher’s passion and influence will never be erased. They say she’s gifted and continues to instill a love of learning in her students.

“This is an incredible honor. I’ve always been passionate about teaching, so it’s nice to be recognized,” said Grieshiem.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher for the One Class at a Time grant, click here.