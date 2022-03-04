Phenix City, AL. (WRBL)-A teacher whose passion started at a young age is our One Class At A Time winner.

Kiera Averett is a 2nd grade teacher at Lakewood Primary in Phenix City, Alabama. Averett is dedicated to making sure her students have the necessary tools they need to succeed and she often goes above and beyond for her students. Like most teachers, you can find Averett arriving to school well before the first bell rings and staying late after the last student has left.

The fascinating fact about our One Class At A Time winner is that she knew she always wanted to be a teacher, she credits her success to becoming an aunt at a young age.

“I became an aunt at ten years old and when they were born, that really sparked my interest into working with kids” said Averett. “I’ve always wanted to work with kids”

When asked about the best part of her job, its no surprise that she responded “the kids”.

Ms. Averett receives a 900 dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s, Zelmo’s Zip-In, and Wild Animal Safari which will go towards classroom supplies.

If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher click here