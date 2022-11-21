Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-A teacher who has a passion for education is our One Class At A Time winner.

Meet Jennifer Alexander, a fourth grade teacher at Martin Luther King Jr elementary School. Her passion for education shows with each lesson and assignment that she plans and how she responds to her students questions and needs.

According to Alexander, this school year has been very busy with a few changes, assignments and projects but she wouldn’t have it any other way. The 600 dollar grant from McDonald’s and Teen Challenge will help with basic classroom supplies such as dry erase markers and crayons, supplies that have run a little low since the first day of school.

A veteran teacher, Alexander has 25 years of experience, six of those years here at MLK elementary School. When asked about what keeps her coming she says she wouldn’t be able to do it without her students.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have a job.” Said Alexander. “They make me so proud.”

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher click here.