Cataula, GA. (WRBL) – A veteran teacher with a heart of gold is our One Class At A Time winner.

Lauren Wright is a 2nd grade teacher at Mulberry Creek Elementary school in Cataula, Georgia. Her kind spirit and positive attitude are what students, colleagues and parents love the most about her. A veteran teacher, Wright is in her 11th year of teaching and continues to build positive and lasting relationships with her students.

“These babies.” Said Wright when asked about why she continues to teach after 11 years. “That’s why I do it.”

Surprised but thankful, Wright plans to use the $600 grant from McDonald’s and Teen Challenge towards new STEAM supplies.

“We’re actually trying to get STEAM certified so this will help us out.”

