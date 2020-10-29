Muscogee Co. teacher awarded “One Class At a Time” grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)-News 3 is On Your Side – and part of that commitment is supporting education in our communities. That’s the idea behind our new “One Class at a Time” initiative.

We’re teaming up with Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In to recognize local teachers for their hard work by awarding them a $600 grant.

This week’s winner is David Buxton. He teaches sixth grade at Rothschild in Muscogee County. Parents say he’s not only an excellent teacher, but also keeps a positive attitude that spreads to his students.

Buxton says he was thrilled to receive the honor.

The “One Class at a Time” grant is a $600 award teachers can use to buy supplies for their students and classrooms. News 3 wants to thank our community partners- Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher for the One Class at a Time grant, please click here.

