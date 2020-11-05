Muscogee Co. teacher scores an “A-Plus” with ‘One Class at a Time’ award

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-A Jordan High School teacher in Columbus is this week’s “One Class at a Time” winner.

Paula Corrick is known for her dedication to her students and her love for her career.

Those who know her say she goes above and beyond to promote a loving classroom environment.

Golden says she is humbled by the compliments on her teaching style and surprised to receive the award.

“Not only is winning this grant a surprise, it’s humbling,” said Golden. “I love my children and will continue to help mold them into incredible leaders.”

News 3 is proud to partner with the Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In to recognize local teachers for their hard work by awarding them with a $600 “One Class at a Time” grant.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher for the One Class at a Time grant, click here.