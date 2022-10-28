Fortson, GA. (WRBL)-Down the decorated halls of New Mountain Hill Elementary we find our One Class At A Time winner Hannah Kick.

Kick, known for her positive attitude and kind spirit, is a hard working 1st grade teacher that genuinely cares about her students. With each lesson she plans, she has their educational needs in mind.

Kick and her students have hit the ground running since the beginning of the school year with assignments and projects, but with all of the hustle and bustle, the school has been great.

The One Class At A Time grant comes at the right time as supplies are starting to get a little low. Ms. Kick said she has big plans for her classroom.

When asked about what she needed the most for her classroom, Kick said “We’re really big into STEAM and art supplies. Art supplies will probably be the main source I use this grant for.”

Ms. Kick wins a 600 dollar grant from McDonald’s and Teen Challenge. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.